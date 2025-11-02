Following in Lewandowski's footsteps. Harry Kane considers move to Barcelona

The striker has a €65 million release clause

Harry Kane could become one of the headline acts of the upcoming summer transfer window. There are very few strikers of his caliber available for a reasonable fee, and the English forward stands out as one of them.

His fixed buyout clause of €65 million makes a transfer possible, and Kane is already weighing up his options for the future, without ruling out the possibility of staying at Bayern, according to Diario Sport. Barcelona are well aware of the player's situation, although a final decision is expected closer to the end of the season.

Now at 32, Kane is contemplating his next move. His stats are nothing short of impressive: 25 goals and 4 assists in 20 matches this season for club and country. The Englishman remains one of the most prolific and consistent strikers in Europe.

It's worth noting that Barcelona already have positive experience with such investments—the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern proved to be a masterstroke. The Catalans paid €55 million, and the Polish striker repaid them with goals, although this season he's been hampered by injuries.