Alarm in Barcelona. Yamal suspected of chronic groin injury

Lionel Messi has dealt with this before

Anxiety is mounting in Barcelona over the condition of Lamine Yamal—according to reports from Spain, the young winger may be diagnosed with a chronic sports hernia.

According to Sport, Yamal is suffering from pubalgia, a condition commonly known as a sports hernia. It causes the muscles in the pubic area to contract, leading to persistent discomfort.

The 18-year-old talent has already missed five matches this season due to groin issues. There is no obvious solution to the problem, and the club fears the injury could become chronic.

Interestingly, Lionel Messi also faced a similar injury in his youth. In a 2019 interview, the Argentine admitted: Pubalgia is no joke. I struggled with it for a long time, couldn't train at full strength, and missed matches. You can't get rid of it instantly—the treatment takes time.