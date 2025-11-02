Barcelona shows interest in Strasbourg striker Joaquin Panichelli

New Ligue 1 star on the radar of the Catalan giants

Barcelona is closely monitoring the performances of 23-year-old Argentine forward Joaquin Panichelli, who is enjoying a standout season in France.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan side has been impressed by the striker's form: in Ligue 1, he has netted nine goals in ten matches, showcasing clinical finishing and consistent attacking output. Panichelli has also scored another goal in the Conference League.

Thanks to his versatility, the Argentine can play both as a central striker and on the wing, making him an appealing option for Barcelona, which values players with such adaptability.

Additionally, Panichelli scores on average every 95 minutes, and his nine goals make him the top scorer in the French Ligue 1.