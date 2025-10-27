All clear! Robert Lewandowski recovers from injury and rejoins full training

The Polish goal machine is ready to contribute to Barcelona.

Barcelona was not without their striker for long.

Details: According to BarcaTimes, it was revealed today that 37-year-old Barcelona and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski has fully recovered from his injury and has already resumed full training with the squad.

See also: Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 October 2025

Lewandowski sustained the injury while playing for the Polish national team against Lithuania on October 12. He was diagnosed with a tear of the left hamstring at that time.

Because of this injury, Lewandowski had to miss El Clásico, in which the Blaugrana suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Currently, Lewandowski is in the final stage of his recovery and is preparing for Sunday's match against Elche, reports Mundo Deportivo, despite earlier forecasts that he would be sidelined for over a month.

Reminder: Aiming for the title. Atlético eye Lewandowski transfer next summer