All clear! Robert Lewandowski recovers from injury and rejoins full training

The Polish goal machine is ready to contribute to Barcelona.
Football news Today, 13:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona was not without their striker for long.

Details: According to BarcaTimes, it was revealed today that 37-year-old Barcelona and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski has fully recovered from his injury and has already resumed full training with the squad.

Lewandowski sustained the injury while playing for the Polish national team against Lithuania on October 12. He was diagnosed with a tear of the left hamstring at that time.

Because of this injury, Lewandowski had to miss El Clásico, in which the Blaugrana suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Currently, Lewandowski is in the final stage of his recovery and is preparing for Sunday's match against Elche, reports Mundo Deportivo, despite earlier forecasts that he would be sidelined for over a month.

