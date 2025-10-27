ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 October 2025

Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Photo: x.com/sscnapoli/ Author unknownn
Lecce Lecce
Serie A Italy (Round 9) 28 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
Italy, Lecce, Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of the ninth round of the Italian Serie A, Lecce will face Napoli. The match is set for Tuesday, 28 October, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Lecce have shown inconsistent form throughout the 2025/26 campaign, and their results reflect it. The team sits in the lower half of the table, picking up points sporadically.

Home games offer Lecce a chance to collect points, but defensive frailties too often undermine their efforts to keep a clean sheet. Under Di Francesco, the team has yet to win at home this season, though they’ve already faced Milan and Bologna at their ground.

Lecce struggle to convert scoring opportunities. Their average xG (expected goals) is low, indicating they rarely create dangerous chances and often rely on individual brilliance from forwards who lack consistency.

Their defense has looked shaky, conceding 13 goals in just eight matches—only Torino have shipped more. Against the reigning champions, it’s hard to see Lecce picking up any points.

Napoli come into this fixture in fine form, sitting atop the Serie A standings. The team’s attacking football is a joy to watch, but there are moments of real inconsistency.

Their place at the summit underlines Napoli’s strong team chemistry and tactical discipline. Still, they’ve already slipped up several times this campaign—matches against Milan and Torino being prime examples.

Antonio Conte knows how to motivate his squad and learn from setbacks. Midweek, Napoli suffered a heavy 2-6 defeat to PSV in the Champions League, but bounced back at the weekend with a convincing home win over Inter.

The reigning Italian champions are currently tied for first place with Roma, but suffered a blow in their last match when Kevin De Bruyne was forced off with an injury in the first half. Interestingly, the Belgian is Napoli’s top scorer at the start of the new season. While Lukaku continues his recovery, Napoli have struggled to finish chances, but still manage to find the back of the net regularly.

Match facts

  • Lecce have failed to win any of their last four home games.
  • Napoli have just one win from their last three matches.
  • The Partenopei have lost four consecutive away games.
  • Lecce average 0.9 goals per home game, while Napoli average 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Lecce: Falcone, Danilu, Gaspar, Thiago, Gallo, Ramadani, Berisha, Koulibaly, Pierotti, Tete Morente, Stulic.
  • Napoli: Milinković-Savić, Spinazzola, Juan Jesus, Beukema, Di Lorenzo, Gilmour, Anguissa, McTominay, Politano, Neres, Lucca.

H2H

  • Lecce have failed to score against Napoli in four straight matches.
  • Napoli have beaten Lecce in each of their last five visits to Salento.

Prediction

The favorite here is obvious: Lecce simply don’t look like a team capable of challenging the reigning champions. Despite some personnel issues, Conte’s side should comfortably claim all three points in Salento. My tip: away win.

Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Samsunspor vs Rizespor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Will Samsunspor Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Samsunspor Odds: 1.9 Rizespor Recommended Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Fenerbahce prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for Third Place in the Süper Lig? Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.69 Fenerbahce Bet now 1xBet
Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 15:00 Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 27, 2025 Barracas Central Odds: 1.55 Boca Juniors Bet now Mostbet
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Betis vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 27, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.63 Atletico Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Real Betis — Atletico Madrid Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.55 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Moreirense vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 16:15 Moreirense — Porto Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025 Moreirense Odds: 1.8 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 28 October 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.55 Holstein Kiel Recommended Mostbet
Hertha Berlin vs Elversberg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Hertha vs Elversberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.56 Elversberg Bet now Melbet
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.55 SSC Napoli Bet now Melbet
FC Heidenheim vs Hamburger SV prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Heidenheim — Hamburger Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 28 October 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.58 Hamburger SV Recommended Melbet
Constancia vs Girona prediction Copa del Rey Spain 28 oct 2025, 14:00 Constància vs Girona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 28, 2025 Constancia Odds: 1.75 Girona Bet now 1xBet
St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 15:45 St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.82 Hoffenheim Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores