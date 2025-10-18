Aiming for the title. Atlético eye Lewandowski transfer next summer

The Pole could follow in the footsteps of David Villa and Luis Suárez

The future of Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona remains uncertain, as the 37-year-old striker's contract with the Catalan club expires next summer. Rumors are swirling, linking the Polish star with several clubs—including Atlético Madrid.

According to El Nacional, the "Colchoneros" are closely monitoring the situation and highly value the experience and quality of the Polish forward, having already initiated preliminary talks.

It's worth recalling that such moves have happened before. Barcelona has previously allowed its players to join Atlético—David Villa in 2013 and Luis Suárez in 2020. Notably, on both occasions, Atlético immediately claimed the La Liga title.