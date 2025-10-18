ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Aiming for the title. Atlético eye Lewandowski transfer next summer

Aiming for the title. Atlético eye Lewandowski transfer next summer

The Pole could follow in the footsteps of David Villa and Luis Suárez
Football news Today, 14:09
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Aiming for the title. Atlético eye Lewandowski transfer next summer Photo: x.com/Plettigoal

The future of Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona remains uncertain, as the 37-year-old striker's contract with the Catalan club expires next summer. Rumors are swirling, linking the Polish star with several clubs—including Atlético Madrid.

According to El Nacional, the "Colchoneros" are closely monitoring the situation and highly value the experience and quality of the Polish forward, having already initiated preliminary talks.

It's worth recalling that such moves have happened before. Barcelona has previously allowed its players to join Atlético—David Villa in 2013 and Luis Suárez in 2020. Notably, on both occasions, Atlético immediately claimed the La Liga title.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Will miss El Clásico. Flick celebrates Girona win with obscene gesture Football news Today, 12:31 Will miss El Clásico. Flick celebrates Girona win with obscene gesture
It has become clear whether Lamine Yamal and Fermín López will play against Girona Football news Today, 08:31 It has become clear whether Lamine Yamal and Fermín López will play against Girona
Umtiti takes first steps in his coaching career. The Frenchman begins his internship at Paris FC Football news Today, 04:23 Umtiti takes his first steps in coaching. The Frenchman begins his internship at Paris FC
Bayern preparing €70 million bid for Atlético midfielder Pablo Barrios Transfer news Today, 04:01 Bayern preparing €70 million bid for Atlético midfielder Pablo Barrios
Lamine Yamal has stopped giving autographs. Here’s why Football news Today, 02:24 Lamine Yamal has stopped giving autographs. Here’s why
The broadcast of the La Liga match between Oviedo and Espanyol did not show the moment of protest during the match in Miami Football news Yesterday, 15:12 The broadcast of the La Liga match between Oviedo and Espanyol did not show the moment of protest during the match in Miami
Related Tournament News
Back in action? Mbappé set to return for Real's next match Football news Today, 11:18 Back in action? Mbappé set to return for Real's next match
A scandal is brewing! La Liga players to stage protest this weekend against moving matches abroad Football news Yesterday, 08:38 A scandal is brewing! La Liga players to stage protest this weekend against moving matches abroad
Alarming news! Kylian still hasn't recovered from injury and may miss the match against Getafe Football news 16 oct 2025, 16:07 Alarming news! Kylian still hasn't recovered from injury and may miss the match against Getafe
The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona Football news 16 oct 2025, 03:43 The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona
Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico against Real Madrid Football news 14 oct 2025, 09:28 Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico
Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves" Football news 14 oct 2025, 02:31 Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores