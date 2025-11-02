ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A beautiful gesture. Ferran Torres dedicates goal against Elche to Valencia flood victims in 2024

A beautiful gesture. Ferran Torres dedicates goal against Elche to Valencia flood victims in 2024

Barcelona forward pays tribute to the victims
Football news Today, 13:14
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
A beautiful gesture. Ferran Torres dedicates goal against Elche to Valencia flood victims in 2024 Photo: x.com/BarcaUniversal

In the 11th round of La Liga, Barcelona is hosting Elche at home. The score stands at 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring, and just a few minutes later, Ferran Torres doubled his team's advantage. After netting the goal, the 25-year-old forward lifted his jersey to reveal a shirt with the inscription: "29 October 2024: Valencia, forever in our memory."

Let us recall that at the end of October last year, several regions of Spain, including Valencia, suffered severe floods. At least 222 people lost their lives as a result.

It is worth noting that Ferran Torres is a product of Valencia's academy, where he began his professional career.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Elche Elche Schedule Elche News Elche Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
Barcelona awaits! The date of Joan García's return to the pitch revealed Football news Today, 09:55 Barcelona awaits! The date of Joan García's return to the pitch revealed
Alarm in Barcelona. Yamal suspected of chronic groin injury Football news Yesterday, 16:56 Alarm in Barcelona. Yamal suspected of chronic groin injury
Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad Football news Yesterday, 10:43 Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga Football news 27 oct 2025, 13:44 All clear! Robert Lewandowski recovers from injury and rejoins full training
Related Team News
"Lamine and I are no longer together, there was no cheating" - Nicky Nicole confirms split with Yamal Lifestyle Today, 01:48 "Lamine and I are no longer together, there was no cheating" - Nicky Nicole confirms split with Yamal
Lamine Yamal & Nicki Nicole Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:10 End of the story! Lamine Yamal announces breakup with singer Nicki Nicole
Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal Football news Yesterday, 09:59 "I will always protect and help Yamal" – Hansi Flick on his relationship with Barcelona's young star
Helicopters pass Wembley Stadium Football news 31 oct 2025, 08:45 Camp Nou to compete with Wembley for the right to host the 2029 Champions League final
A general view of Spotify Camp Nou stadium during the last game there before renovation during the LaLiga Football news 31 oct 2025, 06:32 Finally! Barcelona returns to Camp Nou
Decided to stay in Catalonia! Eric García chooses to extend contract with Barcelona Football news 30 oct 2025, 16:52 Decided to stay in Catalonia! Eric García chooses to extend contract with Barcelona
Related Tournament News
Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century Football news Today, 07:20 Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century
A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo Football news Today, 06:09 A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo
Real misses another penalty. Vinícius Júnior fails to convert spot kick against Valencia Football news Yesterday, 17:23 Real miss another penalty as Vinícius Júnior fails to convert against Valencia
Antoine Griezmann makes La Liga history as the Frenchman scores his 200th goal in the Spanish top flight Football news Yesterday, 15:27 Antoine Griezmann makes La Liga history as the Frenchman scores his 200th goal in the Spanish top flight
All the bad is behind! Trent Alexander-Arnold could play against Valencia Football news 30 oct 2025, 17:36 All the bad is behind! Trent Alexander-Arnold could play against Valencia
Investigation underway! Real Oviedo fan could be fined for racist remarks towards Rashford Football news 30 oct 2025, 10:57 Investigation underway! Real Oviedo fan could be fined for racist remarks towards Rashford
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores