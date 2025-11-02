A beautiful gesture. Ferran Torres dedicates goal against Elche to Valencia flood victims in 2024

Barcelona forward pays tribute to the victims

In the 11th round of La Liga, Barcelona is hosting Elche at home. The score stands at 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring, and just a few minutes later, Ferran Torres doubled his team's advantage. After netting the goal, the 25-year-old forward lifted his jersey to reveal a shirt with the inscription: "29 October 2024: Valencia, forever in our memory."

📸 - "29 October, 2024: Valencia, forever in our memory."



Ferran Torres is referring to the Spanish Floods in Valencia from last year, what a wonderful gesture! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n855lqhCXC — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 2, 2025

Let us recall that at the end of October last year, several regions of Spain, including Valencia, suffered severe floods. At least 222 people lost their lives as a result.

It is worth noting that Ferran Torres is a product of Valencia's academy, where he began his professional career.