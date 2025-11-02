ES ES FR FR
Barcelona awaits! The date of Joan García's return to the pitch revealed

The Catalans won't rush things
Football news Today, 09:55
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Barcelona awaits! The date of Joan García's return to the pitch revealed Photo: x.com/blaugranation_

Barcelona are watching Joan García’s recovery from meniscus surgery with cautious optimism. According to Marca, it’s only a matter of time before the goalkeeper rejoins the squad.

The 24-year-old Catalan underwent arthroscopic surgery on the medial meniscus of his left knee on September 27. Initially, he was expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, and so far, his rehabilitation is right on schedule. García is already training individually, handling increased workloads, and, according to the medical staff, could start partial group sessions in the coming days.

Although the initial plan was for him to return to training this week, the club has decided not to rush his comeback. García is now expected to return in the match against Athletic on November 22, after the international break.

