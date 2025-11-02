ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Al-Gharafa vs Al-Hilal: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025

Al-Gharafa vs Al-Hilal: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Al-Gharafa vs Al Hilal prediction @ALGHARAFACLUB / X
Al-Gharafa Al-Gharafa
AFC Champions League (Round 4) 03 nov 2025, 14:15
- : -
World,
Al Hilal Al Hilal
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
On Monday, November 3, in the fourth round of the Champions League, Qatari club Al-Gharafa will host Al-Hilal on their home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' form and our match prediction.

Match preview

This season, Al-Gharafa are competing on three fronts: the Champions League, the Qatar Cup, and the Stars League. In the league, after eight rounds, they sit atop the table: Gharafa have collected 19 points, losing just once and drawing once. The team has netted 19 goals—the best attacking record at this stage. Their Champions League campaign, however, has been less straightforward: with just one win from three matches, Al-Gharafa have three points and currently occupy eighth place in the group, which still keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Domestically, Al-Gharafa have showcased steady attacking play this season but have yet to build a solid defense, leaving them vulnerable to conceding. At home, they'll likely look to dictate the tempo and apply pressure: they’ve shown they can score but often take risks at the back. Striking the right balance between attack and defense will be crucial, as Al-Hilal are clinical when presented with opportunities.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, are in red-hot form across all competitions: Simone Inzaghi’s side have won eight consecutive matches, conceding just four goals and scoring 19 in that run. In the league, Al-Hilal remain in the hunt for top honors: after seven rounds, they’ve racked up 17 points and sit third, trailing leaders Al-Nassr by four points. In the Champions League, Al-Hilal boast a perfect record: three games, three wins, and a well-deserved first place in their group.

The club will rely on their class and composure. Their game plan features high possession, aggressive pressing, and rapid attacks down the flanks with incisive final passes. They are clinical in the final third and adept at exploiting gaps in the opposition's defense. Away from home in tournaments like this, they often opt for a balanced approach: not just attacking, but also controlling counterattacks—a key factor against teams like Al-Gharafa, who tend to play open, attacking football.

Probable line-ups

Al-Gharafa: Khalifa, Sano, Zhang, Traore, Fadlalla, Sassi, Al Oui, Gunnarsson, Al-Ganehi, Brahimi, Joselu
Al-Hilal: Bono, Al-Harbi, Koulibaly, Tambakti, Hernandez, Kanno, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Malcom, Al-Dawsari S, Leonardo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Al-Hilal have won all of the last three meetings between the sides
  • Al-Hilal are on an eight-match winning streak
  • Al-Gharafa have lost four of their last six matches

Prediction

I’m expecting a high-scoring game with both sides giving their all. Al-Hilal will be eager to extend their winning run, while Al-Gharafa must push hard to boost their playoff chances. My prediction: total over (3) at 1.65

