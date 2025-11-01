ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Predictions Tractor — Al Shorta Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 3 November 2025

Tractor — Al Shorta Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 3 November 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Tractor vs Al Shorta prediction Photo: https://www.persianfootball.com/Author unknownn
Tractor Tractor
AFC Champions League (Round 4) 03 nov 2025, 12:00
- : -
World,
Al Shorta Al Shorta
Review Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Tractor
Odds: 1.51
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On November 3, 2025, in the 4 round of the AFC Champions League, Tractor will host Al Shorta. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Tractor

Iranian side Tractor, last season’s national champion, represents their country in the AFC Champions League. So far, the team has been performing very confidently this season. After winning the Super Cup, they lost in the opening round of the league, but since then have gone on an impressive 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions — recording 4 wins and 6 draws. Currently, after 8 rounds Tractor sits 4th in the league.

In the AFC Champions League group stage (West Zone), Tractor also looks solid — after 3 matches, they’ve earned 1 win and 2 draws, with a goal difference of 6–1, placing them 5th in the group. In their last outing, the team dominated Al Sharjah from the UAE with a 5–0 victory.

At home, Tractor have been very reliable — unbeaten in their last 4 home games. As for the head-to-head record, this will be the first-ever meeting between Tractor and Al Shorta.

Al Shorta

Al Shorta, the reigning champions of Iraq, haven’t had the best start to the new season. Their AFC Champions League campaign began with a draw against Al-Sadd, followed by two heavy defeats — first to Al-Gharafa from Qatar and then to Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia with a 1–4 scoreline. At the moment, the team sits 11th in their Champions League group, having earned just 1 point with 2 goals scored and 7 conceded.

In the Iraqi Premier League, Al Shorta are performing more steadily — currently 4th in the table with 12 points, trailing the leaders by 4 but with a game in hand.

Matches involving Al-Shorta are usually low-scoring. Four of their last five games have finished with under 2.5 total goals, and three last league matches ended with just one goal scored.

Probable Lineups

  • Tractor: Beiranvand, Esmaeilifar, Sedlar, Khalizadeh, Naderi, Shiri, Halilovic, Lushkja, Hashemnejad, Hosseinzadeh, Strkalj
  • Al Shorta: Basil, Khudhair, Younis, Ashabi, Yahia Alwan, Moumouni, Qasim, Shakir, Mendy, Ali, Al Mawas

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Tractor have won or drawn 11 of their last 12 matches.
  • Tractor have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • In 4 of Tractor’s last 5 home matches were scored under 2.5 goals.
  • In 8 of Al Shorta’s last 10 matches were scored over 2.5 goals.
  • Al Shorta have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Tractor — Al Shorta Prediction

The Iranian side enter this match as clear favorites. The team are currently on an impressive unbeaten run across all competitions, showing confidence both in the domestic league and in the AFC Champions League. Al Shorta, on the other hand, are still struggling to find their rhythm on the international stage, although they have been slightly more consistent in the Iraqi Premier League. However, considering current form and the home advantage, the edge here definitely goes to Tractor. My bet for this match is Tractor to Win at odds of 1.51.

Prediction on game Win Tractor
Odds: 1.51
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter: Can Verona Challenge Inter on Home Turf? Verona Odds: 1.57 Inter Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.6 Inter Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Lecce Bet now Melbet
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 02 nov 2025, 09:00 West Ham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 2, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Torino vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Torino — Pisa Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 Torino Odds: 1.62 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Rivers United FC vs Nasarawa United prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Rivers United vs Nasarawa United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Rivers United FC Odds: 1.8 Nasarawa United Bet now 1xBet
El Kanemi Warriors vs Enugu Rangers prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 El Kanemi Warriors — Enugu Rangers Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 El Kanemi Warriors Odds: 1.44 Enugu Rangers Recommended Melbet
Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Enyimba Odds: 2 Kano Pillars Bet now Melbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 02 nov 2025, 10:15 Alaves vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.6 Espanyol Bet now Mostbet
Lens vs Lorient prediction Ligue 1 France 02 nov 2025, 11:15 Lens vs Lorient: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 2, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.5 Lorient Recommended Mostbet
Lille vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 02 nov 2025, 11:15 Lille vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025 Lille Odds: 1.55 Angers Bet now Melbet
Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 02 nov 2025, 11:30 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.88 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores