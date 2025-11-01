Prediction on game Win Tractor Odds: 1.51 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On November 3, 2025, in the 4 round of the AFC Champions League, Tractor will host Al Shorta. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Tractor

Iranian side Tractor, last season’s national champion, represents their country in the AFC Champions League. So far, the team has been performing very confidently this season. After winning the Super Cup, they lost in the opening round of the league, but since then have gone on an impressive 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions — recording 4 wins and 6 draws. Currently, after 8 rounds Tractor sits 4th in the league.

In the AFC Champions League group stage (West Zone), Tractor also looks solid — after 3 matches, they’ve earned 1 win and 2 draws, with a goal difference of 6–1, placing them 5th in the group. In their last outing, the team dominated Al Sharjah from the UAE with a 5–0 victory.

At home, Tractor have been very reliable — unbeaten in their last 4 home games. As for the head-to-head record, this will be the first-ever meeting between Tractor and Al Shorta.

Al Shorta

Al Shorta, the reigning champions of Iraq, haven’t had the best start to the new season. Their AFC Champions League campaign began with a draw against Al-Sadd, followed by two heavy defeats — first to Al-Gharafa from Qatar and then to Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia with a 1–4 scoreline. At the moment, the team sits 11th in their Champions League group, having earned just 1 point with 2 goals scored and 7 conceded.

In the Iraqi Premier League, Al Shorta are performing more steadily — currently 4th in the table with 12 points, trailing the leaders by 4 but with a game in hand.

Matches involving Al-Shorta are usually low-scoring. Four of their last five games have finished with under 2.5 total goals, and three last league matches ended with just one goal scored.

Probable Lineups

Tractor: Beiranvand, Esmaeilifar, Sedlar, Khalizadeh, Naderi, Shiri, Halilovic, Lushkja, Hashemnejad, Hosseinzadeh, Strkalj

Beiranvand, Esmaeilifar, Sedlar, Khalizadeh, Naderi, Shiri, Halilovic, Lushkja, Hashemnejad, Hosseinzadeh, Strkalj Al Shorta: Basil, Khudhair, Younis, Ashabi, Yahia Alwan, Moumouni, Qasim, Shakir, Mendy, Ali, Al Mawas

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Tractor have won or drawn 11 of their last 12 matches.

Tractor have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

In 4 of Tractor’s last 5 home matches were scored under 2.5 goals.

In 8 of Al Shorta’s last 10 matches were scored over 2.5 goals.

Al Shorta have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Tractor — Al Shorta Prediction

The Iranian side enter this match as clear favorites. The team are currently on an impressive unbeaten run across all competitions, showing confidence both in the domestic league and in the AFC Champions League. Al Shorta, on the other hand, are still struggling to find their rhythm on the international stage, although they have been slightly more consistent in the Iraqi Premier League. However, considering current form and the home advantage, the edge here definitely goes to Tractor. My bet for this match is Tractor to Win at odds of 1.51.