Nasaf vs Al Wahda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 3, 2025

On November 3, 2025, at the Markaziy Stadium in Qarshi, the AFC Champions League group stage will feature a Matchday 4 clash between Nasaf (Uzbekistan) and Al Wahda (UAE).

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • The teams have faced each other just once before.
  • Their last meeting took place in 2002.
  • In their only encounter, Nasaf Qarshi claimed a 2-1 victory.
  • Nasaf Qarshi have won just 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Al Wahda are unbeaten in 26 consecutive games.
  • Nasaf Qarshi have conceded 11 goals in 3 matchdays.
  • Al Wahda have collected 7 points from 3 matches.

Match preview:

This fixture is do-or-die for the hosts: after three rounds, Nasaf are still pointless and their 5:11 goal difference highlights severe defensive frailties. The Qarshi side needs to redeem themselves in front of their home fans and keep their slim hopes of advancing alive.
Al Wahda, on the other hand, have started the tournament strongly, earning seven points and displaying a balanced game between attack and defense. The Emirati club will arrive in Uzbekistan as favorites, but are unlikely to take all the initiative—they’ll look to dictate the tempo and exploit Nasaf’s weaknesses on the flanks and at set pieces.
Nasaf have traditionally been a force at home, but this campaign they’ve yet to show their usual reliability. The home crowd could spur them on for an aggressive start and early pressure, but an open game could leave them vulnerable against a more organized side.
Expect a tense, tactically rich contest: Al Wahda will aim to control proceedings and secure a pragmatic result, while Nasaf will fight tooth and nail, giving everything in front of their supporters.

Probable lineups:

  • Nasaf Qarshi: Nematov, Nasrullaev, Eshmuradov, Golban, Mukhammadiyev, Bakhromov, Mukhitdinov, Ceran, Shala, Colovic, Bozorov.
  • Al Wahda: Alshamsi, Zouhir, Pimenta, Ogbu, Amaral, Menhali, Ghorbani, Kruspzky, Tadic, Diarra, Khrbin.

Match prediction:

In this AFC Champions League group stage Matchday 4 encounter, Al Wahda from Abu Dhabi look like the clear favorites. The Emirati side have been more balanced, confident on the ball, and consistently clinical in front of goal. Nasaf are struggling defensively and have failed to find their scoring touch—even at home. Given the current difference in form and quality, a win for Al Wahda is the logical prediction.

My pick — Al Wahda to win.

