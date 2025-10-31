Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On November 1, in the next round of the Bundesliga, St. Pauli will host Borussia Mönchengladbach at home. Read on for more details about the teams and a match prediction in our preview below.

Match preview

St. Pauli find themselves near the bottom of the Bundesliga table early in the season, sitting 14th after eight games with seven points to their name. As newcomers, they often struggle against the league’s top teams, but they remain a tough, competitive unit. The team averages just one goal per match—a modest figure—but they make the most of the few chances they create. On the bright side, their ball possession rate of around 51% shows a clear intent to play actively.

At home, St. Pauli stick to a familiar formula: a desire to control the game, dynamic wing play, strong links between midfield and attack, and aggressive pressing—these are the hallmarks of their strategy. However, a lack of scoring efficiency and vulnerability on counterattacks or set pieces remain serious weaknesses.

Borussia Mönchengladbach, on the other hand, are enduring a nightmare start: just three points from eight matches, making them the season’s biggest underdogs as they languish in 18th place. The team has only scored six goals—0.75 per game—while conceding 18. To make matters worse, they've changed coaches and are in the midst of a rebuild: the previous manager was dismissed after a string of poor results, and the team is currently under the guidance of an interim coach. All signs point to Gladbach being in crisis mode, and they'll likely arrive in Hamburg more focused on damage control than domination.

Gladbach will look to exploit the hosts’ weaknesses: St. Pauli’s defensive frailties mean the visitors will try to capitalize on any mistakes. Expect a cautious approach from the away side: compact defense, quick tempo shifts, and an emphasis on counterattacks.

Probable lineups

St. Pauli: Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Mets; Saliakas, Sands, Fujita, Oppie; Sinani; Kaars, Pereira Lage

Borussia M: Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Honorat, Reitz, Engelhardt, Netz; Machino, Stoger; Tabakovic

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last three meetings, each team has one win and there has been one draw

St. Pauli have lost five of their last six matches

Borussia's only win this season came in the cup

Prediction

I expect few clear-cut chances and poor finishing from both sides. Neither team has been prolific this season, and their head-to-head clash is unlikely to change that. My prediction: total under (3) goals at 1.55