ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football St. Pauli vs Borussia M H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 1, 2025

St. Pauli vs Borussia M H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 1, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
St. Pauli vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Lars Baron/Getty Images
St. Pauli St. Pauli
Bundesliga Germany (Round 9) 01 nov 2025, 10:30
- : -
Germany, Hamburg, Millerntor Stadion
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On November 1, in the next round of the Bundesliga, St. Pauli will host Borussia Mönchengladbach at home. Read on for more details about the teams and a match prediction in our preview below.

See also: FC Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips 01 November 2025

Match preview

St. Pauli find themselves near the bottom of the Bundesliga table early in the season, sitting 14th after eight games with seven points to their name. As newcomers, they often struggle against the league’s top teams, but they remain a tough, competitive unit. The team averages just one goal per match—a modest figure—but they make the most of the few chances they create. On the bright side, their ball possession rate of around 51% shows a clear intent to play actively.

At home, St. Pauli stick to a familiar formula: a desire to control the game, dynamic wing play, strong links between midfield and attack, and aggressive pressing—these are the hallmarks of their strategy. However, a lack of scoring efficiency and vulnerability on counterattacks or set pieces remain serious weaknesses.

Borussia Mönchengladbach, on the other hand, are enduring a nightmare start: just three points from eight matches, making them the season’s biggest underdogs as they languish in 18th place. The team has only scored six goals—0.75 per game—while conceding 18. To make matters worse, they've changed coaches and are in the midst of a rebuild: the previous manager was dismissed after a string of poor results, and the team is currently under the guidance of an interim coach. All signs point to Gladbach being in crisis mode, and they'll likely arrive in Hamburg more focused on damage control than domination.

Gladbach will look to exploit the hosts’ weaknesses: St. Pauli’s defensive frailties mean the visitors will try to capitalize on any mistakes. Expect a cautious approach from the away side: compact defense, quick tempo shifts, and an emphasis on counterattacks.

Probable lineups

St. Pauli: Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Mets; Saliakas, Sands, Fujita, Oppie; Sinani; Kaars, Pereira Lage
Borussia M: Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Honorat, Reitz, Engelhardt, Netz; Machino, Stoger; Tabakovic

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last three meetings, each team has one win and there has been one draw
  • St. Pauli have lost five of their last six matches
  • Borussia's only win this season came in the cup

Prediction

I expect few clear-cut chances and poor finishing from both sides. Neither team has been prolific this season, and their head-to-head clash is unlikely to change that. My prediction: total under (3) goals at 1.55

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Auckland FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 00:00 Auckland vs Adelaide United: Can Auckland Claim Victory on Home Soil? Auckland FC Odds: 1.79 Adelaide United Recommended 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 02:00 Newcastle United Jets vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.61 Sydney FC Bet now 1xBet
Entebbe UPPC vs Vipers SC prediction Premier League Uganda 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Uganda Premier League: Entebbe UPPC vs Vipers Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Entebbe UPPC Odds: 1.75 Vipers SC Bet now 1xBet
Mbarara City vs NEC FC prediction Premier League Uganda 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Uganda Premier League: Mbarara City vs NEC FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Mbarara City Odds: 1.47 NEC FC Recommended 1xBet
RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.71 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
FC Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Heidenheim vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.64 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
Union Berlin vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Union vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.55 Freiburg Recommended Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.75 Brentford Bet now Mostbet
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 01 nov 2025, 11:15 Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.83 Sevilla Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice prediction Ligue 1 France 01 nov 2025, 12:00 PSG vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.55 Nice Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 01 nov 2025, 13:00 Napoli vs Como: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 2 Como Bet now 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 13:30 Bayern vs. Bayer: Can Bayern Munich Extend Their Sensational Winning Run? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.66 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores