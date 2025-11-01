ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle End of the story! Lamine Yamal announces breakup with singer Nicki Nicole

End of the story! Lamine Yamal announces breakup with singer Nicki Nicole

The couple had been together for several months
Lifestyle Today, 10:10
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal & Nicki Nicole Unknown author

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has announced the end of his relationship with singer Nicki Nicole. The couple had been together for three months.

Details: The Catalan star shared that he and Nicki Nicole have decided to go their separate ways, emphasizing that their relationship simply ran its course.

We [him/Nicki] are NOT together anymore. It was not for any infidelity, we have simply parted ways and that's it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with us. I’ve not been unfaithful or gotten with someone else.

See also: "I will always protect and help Yamal" – Hansi Flick on his relationship with Barcelona's young star

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad Football news Today, 10:43 Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad
Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 09:59 "I will always protect and help Yamal" – Hansi Flick on his relationship with Barcelona's young star
Helicopters pass Wembley Stadium Football news Yesterday, 08:45 Camp Nou to compete with Wembley for the right to host the 2029 Champions League final
A general view of Spotify Camp Nou stadium during the last game there before renovation during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 06:32 Finally! Barcelona returns to Camp Nou
Decided to stay in Catalonia! Eric García chooses to extend contract with Barcelona Football news 30 oct 2025, 16:52 Decided to stay in Catalonia! Eric García chooses to extend contract with Barcelona
"I only do beautiful things when they're useless" - Wojciech Szczęsny jokes about saving Mbappé's penalty Football news 30 oct 2025, 16:03 "I only do beautiful things when they're useless" - Wojciech Szczęsny jokes about saving Mbappé's penalty
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores