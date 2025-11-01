End of the story! Lamine Yamal announces breakup with singer Nicki Nicole

The couple had been together for several months

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has announced the end of his relationship with singer Nicki Nicole. The couple had been together for three months.

Details: The Catalan star shared that he and Nicki Nicole have decided to go their separate ways, emphasizing that their relationship simply ran its course.

We [him/Nicki] are NOT together anymore. It was not for any infidelity, we have simply parted ways and that's it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with us. I’ve not been unfaithful or gotten with someone else.

