"I will always protect and help Yamal" – Hansi Flick on his relationship with Barcelona's young star

The head coach stands by his player
Football news Today, 09:59
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has commented on Lamine Yamal's current form and shared insights into his relationship with the young winger.

Details: Speaking to the media, Flick discussed the status of Lamine Yamal's injury and his overall development within the squad.

Worth noting: Barcelona vs Elche prediction and betting tips 02 November 2025

The head coach stated:

Lamine is fine, although some days he still feels a bit of discomfort.

He is progressing well, that’s important.

I spoke to Lamine. I'm always going to protect and help him, he's young guy and fantastic one… and we'll continue on the same path

Recall: In recent matches, the young winger has been playing through discomfort in his pelvic area, which has prevented him from performing at his absolute best. Nevertheless, since returning to the pitch, he has managed to deliver an assist and score a goal across three games.

See also: Yamal decides to buy a mansion due to feeling unsafe

