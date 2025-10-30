Yamal decides to buy a mansion due to feeling unsafe

Reasons behind the mansion purchase.

Lamine Yamal recently acquired a large mansion that once belonged to Piqué, and it has now become clear why he made the purchase.

Details: According to El Periódico, the Spanish winger decided to buy the mansion because he did not feel secure. There were recent reports that someone had attempted to break into his home, though it later emerged that the alarm was false.

Despite this, security remains the primary reason Yamal chose to purchase the property.

It was previously reported that Yamal’s agent, Jorge Mendes, together with Barcelona’s management, decided to monitor and regulate the young winger’s social media activity following a recent dispute during El Clásico.

Reminder: Lamine Yamal opted for a new residence that once belonged to Gerard Piqué and Xherdan Shaqiri. New details have now emerged about the young star’s luxurious property.