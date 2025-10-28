ES ES FR FR
Details revealed about Lamine Yamal’s new mansion — here’s what’s inside

Inside the new home of the rising star.
Football news Today, 12:23
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal has decided to purchase a new residence that once belonged to Gerard Piqué and Shakira. Now, more details have emerged about the young star’s luxurious property.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the deal to acquire the house took around three to four months to finalize. The property is located in one of Barcelona’s most exclusive neighborhoods, Ciutat Diagonal. Covering a total area of 1,240 square meters, it consists of two merged villas. The mansion is situated near the homes of Ronald Araújo, Andrés Iniesta, and Alejandro Balde.

The property features six bedrooms, two swimming pools (one indoor and one outdoor), a gym, a library, and a recording studio. The entire villa will undergo renovation to better suit the lifestyle of a professional footballer.

The mansion project includes:

  • A private fitness gym
  • A physiotherapy room
  • An advanced security system for maximum privacy
  • A small football pitch
  • A padel court.

Reminder: The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) stated that it has no objections regarding the recent comments made by the 18-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

