Good news for Arteta! Saka recovers from injury and will be available to face Manchester City
The player was sidelined for a month
Football news Today, 07:26Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ahead of the crucial clash against Manchester City, Arsenal have received fantastic news — team leader Bukayo Saka has rejoined full training.
Details: According to Sami Mokbel, the English winger, who missed several matches due to injury, is already training with the main group and could feature in the upcoming Sunday fixture.
Bukayo Saka sustained his injury in the second matchday against Leeds, but after a month of recovery, the winger is once again ready to help the Gunners.
The match against Manchester City will take place today, September 21, at 17:30 Central European Time.
