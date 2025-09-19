Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the fourth round of the German Bundesliga, Eintracht will face Union. The match will take place in Frankfurt on Sunday, September 21. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on high scoring in this encounter.

Match preview

This summer, Eintracht sold Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool for a massive fee, but in doing so lost their main attacking weapon. Germany international forward Jonathan Burkardt, who arrived from Mainz, has yet to impress so far.

In attack, the team relies on 27-year-old Japanese star Ritsu Doan, who is actively involved in creating chances and has already delivered sensational performances against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and Engers in the German Cup. However, the defense showed vulnerability in their last outing, which led to conceding goals.

Eintracht started the season with confident wins over Werder and Hoffenheim, but lost to Bayer in their last game, despite the opponents finishing with nine men. Coach Dino Toppmöller voiced his frustration with the team’s performance, noting that Eintracht failed to show the level expected from a top club.

Midweek, the Germans kicked off their Champions League campaign. After conceding first, Eintracht absolutely demolished Galatasaray, firing back with five unanswered goals. Burkardt finally delivered, notching two goals and an assist.

Union from the capital have been languishing in the lower half of the table for the past couple of years and are primarily focused on avoiding relegation from the top flight. By the looks of it, this season will be no exception, as their campaign has gotten off to a less than ideal start.

There isn’t much reason to criticize Baumgart’s men just yet, but there’s also little for the fans to cheer about. Union opened with a defeat to Borussia Dortmund and a win over Stuttgart. The team showed solid organization at the back, but struggled to create enough scoring chances up front, and the victory was largely down to luck.

In their most recent match, Union lost to Hoffenheim, showing plenty of grit and fighting spirit until the very end. However, the team is still searching for the right combinations in attack and midfield to boost their offensive output, and they lacked focus in the dying moments.

Their current 14th place standing reflects a disappointing start to the season. Notably, the Berlin side have conceded eight goals in just three rounds—the worst defensive record in the league.

Match facts

Eintracht have both scored and conceded in four consecutive matches.

Union have lost just one of their last six Bundesliga away games.

Eintracht average 2.6 goals per game at home, while Union average 1 goal per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt : Zetterer, Braun, Collins, Koch, Theate, Uzun, Højlund, Chaibi, Knauff, Doan, Burkardt.

: Zetterer, Braun, Collins, Koch, Theate, Uzun, Højlund, Chaibi, Knauff, Doan, Burkardt. Union Berlin: Rønnow, Doekhi, Kverfeldt, Kon, Trimmel, Skov, Khedira, Haberer, Ansa, Behr, Ilic.

H2H

Union are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Eintracht.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, this promises to be a tense and high-scoring match. Eintracht have the edge at home, but Union are capable of causing problems for an opponent who played in the Champions League midweek. My pick is over 2.5 total goals.