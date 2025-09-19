RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 21, 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 21, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin prediction Photo: x.com/Eintracht/ Author unknownn
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga Germany (Round 4) 21 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the fourth round of the German Bundesliga, Eintracht will face Union. The match will take place in Frankfurt on Sunday, September 21. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on high scoring in this encounter.

Match preview

This summer, Eintracht sold Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool for a massive fee, but in doing so lost their main attacking weapon. Germany international forward Jonathan Burkardt, who arrived from Mainz, has yet to impress so far.

In attack, the team relies on 27-year-old Japanese star Ritsu Doan, who is actively involved in creating chances and has already delivered sensational performances against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and Engers in the German Cup. However, the defense showed vulnerability in their last outing, which led to conceding goals.

Eintracht started the season with confident wins over Werder and Hoffenheim, but lost to Bayer in their last game, despite the opponents finishing with nine men. Coach Dino Toppmöller voiced his frustration with the team’s performance, noting that Eintracht failed to show the level expected from a top club.

Midweek, the Germans kicked off their Champions League campaign. After conceding first, Eintracht absolutely demolished Galatasaray, firing back with five unanswered goals. Burkardt finally delivered, notching two goals and an assist.

Union from the capital have been languishing in the lower half of the table for the past couple of years and are primarily focused on avoiding relegation from the top flight. By the looks of it, this season will be no exception, as their campaign has gotten off to a less than ideal start.

There isn’t much reason to criticize Baumgart’s men just yet, but there’s also little for the fans to cheer about. Union opened with a defeat to Borussia Dortmund and a win over Stuttgart. The team showed solid organization at the back, but struggled to create enough scoring chances up front, and the victory was largely down to luck.

In their most recent match, Union lost to Hoffenheim, showing plenty of grit and fighting spirit until the very end. However, the team is still searching for the right combinations in attack and midfield to boost their offensive output, and they lacked focus in the dying moments.

Their current 14th place standing reflects a disappointing start to the season. Notably, the Berlin side have conceded eight goals in just three rounds—the worst defensive record in the league.

Match facts

  • Eintracht have both scored and conceded in four consecutive matches.
  • Union have lost just one of their last six Bundesliga away games.
  • Eintracht average 2.6 goals per game at home, while Union average 1 goal per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Eintracht Frankfurt: Zetterer, Braun, Collins, Koch, Theate, Uzun, Højlund, Chaibi, Knauff, Doan, Burkardt.
  • Union Berlin: Rønnow, Doekhi, Kverfeldt, Kon, Trimmel, Skov, Khedira, Haberer, Ansa, Behr, Ilic.

H2H

Union are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Eintracht.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, this promises to be a tense and high-scoring match. Eintracht have the edge at home, but Union are capable of causing problems for an opponent who played in the Champions League midweek. My pick is over 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Recommended Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Bologna vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025 Bologna Odds: 1.86 Genoa Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Freiburg Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 20 September 2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.45 Bayern Munich Recommended Mostbet
West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 20 September 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.76 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Brighton vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Brighton vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores