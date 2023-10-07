Gareth Southgate has conveyed his perspective on the matter of VAR and its influence

Following the controversial match between Liverpool and Tottenham in the recent English Premier League fixture, questions regarding the performance of referees and their video assistants are increasingly prevalent in the local press. This time, England's national team manager, Gareth Southgate, has shared his perspective on the matter.

«I have always been convinced that the final decision lies with the referee. You may agree or disagree, but you have to accept it. I am not a fan of VAR and its influence, but we are unlikely to return to a world without technology making the ultimate decision.

I feel the frustration of people who don't understand what is happening and why such a decision was made. And I think they don't need 14 minutes of added time», - quoted Southgate by BBC.