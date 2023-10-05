The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced

RU RU NG NG
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The England national football team has announced its squad for the matches in October. Head coach Gareth Southgate has called up 25 players:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ittihad), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (both Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka (both Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

In October, the English team will play two matches at Wembley Stadium in London: a friendly match against Australia on October 13 and a UEFA Euro 2024 qualification match against Italy on October 17.

