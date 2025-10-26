Fourth goal in two matches! Fermin Lopez scores again

The Spanish midfielder finds the net against Real

In the 38th minute of the Matchday 10 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, midfielder Fermin Lopez opened the scoring, leveling the match.

Details: This goal marks Lopez's fourth in just his last two matches. He previously netted a hat-trick in the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, and now finds the target again in El Clasico.

🚨🇪🇸 Fermin Lopez



Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona.



Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona.

pic.twitter.com/DwJJU1Sg1P — Footy Flix (@FootyFlixx) October 26, 2025

Reminder: Mbappé scored a goal in his fourth consecutive El Clasico.