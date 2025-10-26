ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Fourth goal in two matches! Fermin Lopez scores again

Fourth goal in two matches! Fermin Lopez scores again

The Spanish midfielder finds the net against Real
Football news Today, 12:06
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the 38th minute of the Matchday 10 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, midfielder Fermin Lopez opened the scoring, leveling the match.

Details: This goal marks Lopez's fourth in just his last two matches. He previously netted a hat-trick in the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, and now finds the target again in El Clasico.

Reminder: Mbappé scored a goal in his fourth consecutive El Clasico.

