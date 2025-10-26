Fourth goal in two matches! Fermin Lopez scores again
The Spanish midfielder finds the net against Real
Football news Today, 12:06Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/nocontextfooty/status/1982476597069541577
In the 38th minute of the Matchday 10 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, midfielder Fermin Lopez opened the scoring, leveling the match.
Details: This goal marks Lopez's fourth in just his last two matches. He previously netted a hat-trick in the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, and now finds the target again in El Clasico.
Reminder: Mbappé scored a goal in his fourth consecutive El Clasico.