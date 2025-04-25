Ferland Mendy to return to Real Madrid's starting lineup for the Copa del Rey final

Tomorrow marks the El Clasico in the Copa del Rey final, and there’s good news for Real Madrid fans ahead of the match.

Details: According to Marca’s chief editor Jose Felix Diaz, Carlo Ancelotti's team will see the return of their main left-back, Ferland Mendy, to the starting lineup after missing the last few matches due to injury.

It is also expected that Federico Valverde, a nominal central midfielder, will play on the right flank of the defense in this match instead of Lucas Vazquez.

Due to injuries this season, Mendy has played only 30 matches, contributing 2 assists.

Reminder: Due to injuries, Real Madrid will definitely be without Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba in the match against Barcelona as they have sustained injuries in the match against Getafe.