Fans spot a hint about Vardy's new club... in his wife's social media

She let the secret slip.
Football news Today, 10:38
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

After leaving Leicester, Jamie Vardy is currently without a club, and Premier League legend’s fans are scrambling to guess where their idol will continue his career. Adding fuel to the fire was a social media post by the striker’s wife, Rebekah.

Details: She posted a photo of the Vardy children wearing Inter Miami shirts, and fans immediately took it as a sign that Jamie could be heading to Florida for his next chapter.

One supporter wrote: “Do it, Vardy, this is a brilliant move for you and your family.” Another added: “If he joins Miami — that’s a MASSIVE transfer. With Messi and Suarez — greatness meets greatness in Vardy!”

But there’s a catch: there’s still no official news about a move to Inter Miami. The Mail reports that sources close to David Beckham’s club deny that a deal is on the cards.

Reminder: Back in April, Vardy was linked with Championship newcomers Wrexham, but the striker himself is keen to continue at the highest level and isn’t considering offers from the lower Premier League table.

