Unexpected move: Vardy may join Wrexham

After 13 successful years at Leicester, where Vardy scored 198 goals in 496 matches, he announced his departure at the end of the season. Despite rumors of a possible move to Saudi Arabia or MLS, the option with Wrexham looks appealing for the player wishing to stay closer to home.

According to talkSPORT, Jamie's move to the ambitious project, which is actively developing under the leadership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is quite realistic. The club might attempt to sign Vardy for free after his contract ends in June. Journalist Alex Crook noted that if Wrexham were to advance to the Championship, the transfer of the former England international would be a true statement of the club's serious ambitions.

Notably, this weekend the Welsh club secured their third consecutive promotion by defeating Charlton on April 26. This victory paved their way to the Championship — the same league Leicester were relegated to.