RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Unexpected move: Vardy may join Wrexham

Unexpected move: Vardy may join Wrexham

Football news Today, 09:30
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Unexpected move: Vardy might join Wrexham Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

After 13 successful years at Leicester, where Vardy scored 198 goals in 496 matches, he announced his departure at the end of the season. Despite rumors of a possible move to Saudi Arabia or MLS, the option with Wrexham looks appealing for the player wishing to stay closer to home.

According to talkSPORT, Jamie's move to the ambitious project, which is actively developing under the leadership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is quite realistic. The club might attempt to sign Vardy for free after his contract ends in June. Journalist Alex Crook noted that if Wrexham were to advance to the Championship, the transfer of the former England international would be a true statement of the club's serious ambitions.

Notably, this weekend the Welsh club secured their third consecutive promotion by defeating Charlton on April 26. This victory paved their way to the Championship — the same league Leicester were relegated to.

Related teams and leagues
Wrexham Charlton League One England
Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Yesterday, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Angers 0 - 1 Lille Today, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Angers
0
Lille
1
45’ + 3
Chelsea FC Women 0 - 3 Barcelona Today, 09:00 Women's Champions League
Chelsea FC Women
0
Barcelona
3
45’ + 1
Bournemouth 1 - 0 Manchester United Today, 09:00 English Premier League
Bournemouth
1
Manchester United
0
45’ + 2
Inter 0 - 1 Roma Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Inter
0
Roma
1
45’ + 2
Fiorentina 2 - 0 Empoli Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Fiorentina
2
Empoli
0
45’ + 1
TS Galaxy 0 - 0 Sekhukhune United Today, 09:30 South African Betway Premiership
TS Galaxy
0
Sekhukhune United
0
45’
Bochum 0 - 1 Union Berlin Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
0
Union Berlin
1
31’
Villarreal - : - Espanyol Today, 10:15 LaLiga Spain
Villarreal
-
Espanyol
-
10:15
Lens - : - Auxerre Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Lens
-
Auxerre
-
11:15
Nantes - : - Toulouse Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Nantes
-
Toulouse
-
11:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:30 Unexpected move: Vardy may join Wrexham Football news Today, 09:05 Harvey Elliott may leave Liverpool as Premier League clubs show growing interest Football news Today, 08:45 Mikel Arteta wants to see Gyökeres at Arsenal. The Londoners are ready to offer €80 million Football news Today, 07:52 Guardiola finds Walker's replacement: Manchester City hunts for Porro Articles Today, 07:08 5 reasons why the Club World Cup is likely to succeed Football news Today, 07:03 Teko Modise reveals how Pitso Mosimane changed his career Football news Today, 06:45 Leeds United considers replacing Daniel Farke as head coach Football news Today, 06:23 Gregor Kobel might swap Dortmund for London: Chelsea enters the race Football news Today, 05:53 Manchester United prepares to strengthen from Serie A: Napoli and Inter receive offers Football news Today, 05:08 Chelsea accelerates negotiations with Juventus over Kenan Yildiz transfer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Villarreal vs Espanyol: Will Villarreal return to the UEFA Champions League zone? Football Today Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Lyon vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Union vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Kawasaki vs Al Sadd prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Marseille vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs Dallas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 28, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores