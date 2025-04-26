Third promotion in a row! Wrexham secures early promotion to the Championship

The Welsh club Wrexham has secured early promotion to the Championship based on the results of the current season. The club, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, continues its rapid ascent up the English Football League ladder.

On Saturday, April 26, Wrexham defeated Charlton at home in the 45th round of League 1, guaranteeing themselves a second-place finish, which grants direct promotion. Interestingly, this marks the third consecutive promotion for the Welsh club. They previously advanced from the National League and League 2.

It's worth noting that Wrexham hasn't competed in the second tier of English football for 43 years. The last time was the 1981/1982 season, after which the team exited the Second Division (the equivalent of today's Championship).