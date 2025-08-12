Famous pizza brand makes witty request to Premier League. What’s the story?

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arsenal once again at the center of jokes.
Football news Today, 11:36
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The new Premier League season is just around the corner, with the league itself counting down the days until kick-off—and one well-known brand has taken the opportunity to poke fun at Arsenal.

Details: The British chain Dominos reposted a Premier League announcement highlighting that there are just three days to go until the start of the championship. They accompanied the post with a cheeky comment: Please let it be Arsenal tomorrow.

The joke is a nod to the fact that Arsenal have finished second in the league for three consecutive seasons.

The Premier League kicks off this Friday, August 15, at 21:00 CET with Liverpool facing Bournemouth. Arsenal will play Manchester United on Sunday, August 17.

Reminder: During the summer transfer window, Arsenal bolstered their squad with a host of star signings, including Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres. However, club legend Ray Parlour believes the Gunners still need to put the cherry on top of their transfer business.

