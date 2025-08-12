Famous pizza brand makes witty request to Premier League. What’s the story?

The new Premier League season is just around the corner, with the league itself counting down the days until kick-off—and one well-known brand has taken the opportunity to poke fun at Arsenal.

Details: The British chain Dominos reposted a Premier League announcement highlighting that there are just three days to go until the start of the championship. They accompanied the post with a cheeky comment: Please let it be Arsenal tomorrow.

The joke is a nod to the fact that Arsenal have finished second in the league for three consecutive seasons.

please let it be Arsenal tomorrow https://t.co/zF5wi8LOcF — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) August 12, 2025

The Premier League kicks off this Friday, August 15, at 21:00 CET with Liverpool facing Bournemouth. Arsenal will play Manchester United on Sunday, August 17.

Reminder: During the summer transfer window, Arsenal bolstered their squad with a host of star signings, including Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres. However, club legend Ray Parlour believes the Gunners still need to put the cherry on top of their transfer business.