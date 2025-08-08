RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arsenal legend names the transfer the club must make this summer

He's already the talk of the town.
Football news Today, 14:40
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Arsenal legend names the transfer the club must make this summer

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal bolstered their squad with a slew of star signings, including Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres. Yet Gunners legend Ray Parlour believes the picture is still incomplete—there’s room for a cherry on top.

Details: The former Arsenal midfielder, who played for the club from 1991 to 2004, singled out Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze as the ideal addition, in his view, provided the club has the resources to make it happen.

Quote: “I think there could be one more transfer. I don’t know how much money they have left or what’s going on with the rules, but if there’s a chance—Eze would be a fantastic signing. He could operate on the left.

But in modern football, you need options, you need plenty of players who can come on and make a difference. Especially when you’re playing in the Champions League—you need real squad depth. So I think Eze would be the cherry on the cake,” Parlour said live on Sports Breakfast.

Arsenal
