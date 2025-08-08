Arsenal legend names the transfer the club must make this summer

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal bolstered their squad with a slew of star signings, including Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres. Yet Gunners legend Ray Parlour believes the picture is still incomplete—there’s room for a cherry on top.

Details: The former Arsenal midfielder, who played for the club from 1991 to 2004, singled out Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze as the ideal addition, in his view, provided the club has the resources to make it happen.