Arsenal preparing another attacking transfer straight from a top club

The long-awaited striker transfer has finally happened at London’s Arsenal, with the Gunners securing forward Viktor Gyökeres. However, Mikel Arteta is also eyeing reinforcements in other areas of the pitch that could soon be weakened.

Details: According to The Sun, the winger position is now under the microscope due to injuries and the potential departure of Leandro Trossard. Beyond the mainstream rumors linking Arsenal to Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, the club has also identified Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman as a top target.

The Nigerian has gone to open war with the Bergamo side after his move to Inter Milan stalled. However, selling within Serie A is complicated, as Atalanta is more inclined to offload him abroad. If Trossard departs—he’s attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey—Arsenal could quickly ramp up their pursuit of Lookman.

Reminder: After a friendly defeat to Villarreal, Arteta lamented Arsenal’s lack of defensive solidity.