Will the boycott backfire? Lookman faces potential disciplinary action from Atalanta

The standoff between Ademola Lookman and Atalanta is entering a new phase of escalation, as the club now holds the right to sanction the Nigerian forward for his apparent act of sabotage.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, after submitting a transfer request to Atalanta, the striker has missed training for the second consecutive day without valid justification.

Although Lookman is currently recovering from injury, the club expected him to show up at their facilities to follow an individual program. Now, under the current Italian players' collective agreement, the Bergamo side is entitled to suspend his salary payments.

Reminder: Inter, who have already agreed personal terms with Lookman on a contract until 2030 worth €4.5 million net per year, are giving themselves 10 days to finalize the transfer they've been negotiating for several weeks. The Nigerian forward previously removed all references to Atalanta from his social media accounts.