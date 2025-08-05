Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification?

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, August 6, the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round will see Lech Poznań host Crvena Zvezda on their home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. We’re offering a betting tip on goals for this clash.

Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: match preview

Lech kicked off their new official season quite early, playing the Polish Super Cup against Legia and suffering a 1-2 defeat. Immediately after, Poznań lost 1-4 to Cracovia in the opening round of the Ekstraklasa. However, following those setbacks, Lech bounced back with an impressive streak that continues to this day. In the first match of the Champions League second qualifying round, they thrashed Breiðablik 7-1, then edged the return leg 1-0. Lech also picked up two Ekstraklasa wins – 4-3 and 2-1. This means the team’s winning run now stands at four matches.

Crvena Zvezda also started their new campaign in the Serbian SuperLiga. The reigning national champions opened with a 4-0 rout of Javor, then demolished OFK Beograd 7-1. In addition, the Serbians began their Champions League journey from the second qualifying round, where they gave Lincoln Red Imps no chance – the aggregate score over two legs was 6-1. The team skipped the latest Serbian SuperLiga round to focus entirely on preparing for this first leg against Lech Poznań.

Match facts and head-to-head

Lech Poznań have won their last four matches.

Crvena Zvezda are also on a four-match winning streak and are unbeaten in eight straight games.

Lech Poznań have scored at least once in 21 consecutive games, while Crvena Zvezda have found the net in eight in a row.

The teams have met once before – in 2010, Lech Poznań defeated Crvena Zvezda 3-1.

Probable lineups

Lech Poznań: Mrozek; Pereira, Skrzypczak, Milic, Moutinho; Jagiełło, Kozubal; Gholizadeh, Palma, Bengtsson; Ishak

Crvena Zvezda: Mateus; Milosavljević, Veljković, Rodrigo, Tiknizyan; Krunić, Elsnik; Milson, Katai, Ivanić; Duarte

Prediction

Both teams look evenly matched, so we’re in for a tense and intriguing encounter. It’s unlikely that either side will take major risks. We recommend a bet on under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.77.