RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification?

Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lech Poznan vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Photo: https://x.com/LechPoznan
Lech Poznan
Lech Poznan Lech Poznan Schedule Lech Poznan Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
06 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Poznan, Stadion Poznan
FK Crvena Zvezda
FK Crvena Zvezda FK Crvena Zvezda Schedule FK Crvena Zvezda News FK Crvena Zvezda Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Wednesday, August 6, the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round will see Lech Poznań host Crvena Zvezda on their home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. We’re offering a betting tip on goals for this clash.

Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: match preview

Lech kicked off their new official season quite early, playing the Polish Super Cup against Legia and suffering a 1-2 defeat. Immediately after, Poznań lost 1-4 to Cracovia in the opening round of the Ekstraklasa. However, following those setbacks, Lech bounced back with an impressive streak that continues to this day. In the first match of the Champions League second qualifying round, they thrashed Breiðablik 7-1, then edged the return leg 1-0. Lech also picked up two Ekstraklasa wins – 4-3 and 2-1. This means the team’s winning run now stands at four matches.

Crvena Zvezda also started their new campaign in the Serbian SuperLiga. The reigning national champions opened with a 4-0 rout of Javor, then demolished OFK Beograd 7-1. In addition, the Serbians began their Champions League journey from the second qualifying round, where they gave Lincoln Red Imps no chance – the aggregate score over two legs was 6-1. The team skipped the latest Serbian SuperLiga round to focus entirely on preparing for this first leg against Lech Poznań.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lech Poznań have won their last four matches.
  • Crvena Zvezda are also on a four-match winning streak and are unbeaten in eight straight games.
  • Lech Poznań have scored at least once in 21 consecutive games, while Crvena Zvezda have found the net in eight in a row.
  • The teams have met once before – in 2010, Lech Poznań defeated Crvena Zvezda 3-1.

Probable lineups

  • Lech Poznań: Mrozek; Pereira, Skrzypczak, Milic, Moutinho; Jagiełło, Kozubal; Gholizadeh, Palma, Bengtsson; Ishak
  • Crvena Zvezda: Mateus; Milosavljević, Veljković, Rodrigo, Tiknizyan; Krunić, Elsnik; Milson, Katai, Ivanić; Duarte

Prediction

Both teams look evenly matched, so we’re in for a tense and intriguing encounter. It’s unlikely that either side will take major risks. We recommend a bet on under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Congo vs Sudan prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Congo Odds: 1.6 Sudan Recommended 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Pisa prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.75 Pisa Bet now Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.95 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
Senegal vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.89 Nigeria Recommended Mostbet
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Champions League Today, 14:45 Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Rangers Odds: 1.77 Viktoria Plzen Bet now 1xBet
Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction Canadian Open Today, 19:30 Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.66 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
Toluca vs New York City FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:30 Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Toluca Odds: 1.8 New York City FC Recommended Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.75 Puebla Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.97 Pachuca Bet now Melbet
Tigres vs Los Angeles FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.74 Los Angeles FC Recommended Melbet
Machida Zelvia vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.75 Kyoto Sanga FC Bet now 1xBet
FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025 FC Tokyo Odds: 1.71 Cerezo Osaka Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:41 Wirtz reveals if his transfer fee puts pressure on him Lifestyle Today, 07:23 Serena Williams shares photos from an exciting trip with her daughters Football news Today, 07:17 Official: João Palhinha joins Tottenham Football news Today, 06:54 Is a boycott brewing? Crystal Palace removes all references to the Conference League from website Football news Today, 06:40 Official: Thomas Partey rejects all allegations and is released on bail Football news Today, 06:09 Neymar reacts to Santos' victory over Juventude and his brace Football news Today, 06:08 Moyes believes he can bring out the best in Grealish at Everton Football news Today, 06:05 Borussia Dortmund wants to sign Fábio Silva from Wolverhampton Football news Today, 05:44 Lamine Yamal reacts to Barcelona's final Asian tour match against Daegu Football news Today, 05:36 Masterful execution: Sarri's signature style and a stunning Lazio goal
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores