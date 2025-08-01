RU RU ES ES FR FR
Offended? Lookman wipes all Atalanta mentions from social media

Offended? Lookman wipes all Atalanta mentions from social media

Insists on a transfer.
Football news Today, 13:43
Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman was already pushing hard for a transfer at the end of last season, and the Nigerian's desire to leave the club hasn't faded even after a managerial change. Frustrations over the stalled move have clearly sparked an emotional response from the striker.

Details: Lookman has erased all references to Atalanta from his Instagram. He has unfollowed "La Dea," and his profile bio now features only a solemn dot rather than any mention of the Italian side.

The Nigerian has also deleted every Atalanta-related photo. The only reminder of his association with "La Dea" is a post about his Ballon d'Or nomination, which notes that he represents the Italian club. All other recent football posts are exclusively about the Nigerian national team.

Reminder: Previously, Atalanta confirmed receiving an offer from Inter Milan for Lookman, but a transfer agreement still needs to be reached.

Atalanta Atalanta Schedule Atalanta News Atalanta Transfers
