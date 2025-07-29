Excuse me, what? Dimitri Payet to stand trial over allegations of perverse acts with his mistress

The player was acquitted by the court last time.

Details: According to the DailyMail, former West Ham and France national team star Dimitri Payet is accused of coercing his ex-lover into "recording bizarre sexual acts" and "drinking her own urine."

It is reported that the court classified these actions as "psychological abuse" towards his former girlfriend, Larisa Natalia Ferrari.

Previously, Payet had already been acquitted in this case, but the woman’s side filed an appeal, which was granted, giving the case a new twist.

It is also reported that Payet was questioned at the police station, where he admitted to a relationship with Ferrari but insisted that all actions during their affair were consensual.

