Chicharito Hernández responds to scandal over sexist remarks

Chivas forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has recently found himself at the center of controversy following his sexist remarks. After facing a wave of backlash for his comments, the Mexican striker addressed the situation with a post on his Instagram page.

"I deeply regret any confusion or distress my recent words may have caused. I never intended to limit, hurt, or divide anyone. As a father, a man, and a member of this community, I consider it my priority to act with respect, humility, and responsibility. I am listening, reflecting, and striving to express my thoughts with greater clarity and sensitivity, especially on such delicate topics. I will use this opportunity to learn, grow, and continue working on myself to become a better version of who I am, guided by honesty, love for my family, my values, and love for all of you. Thank you for your understanding, high standards, love, and support on this journey," Hernández wrote.

Earlier, Chicharito had stated his opinion that women should focus on keeping the house in order, cleaning, and having children. These words sparked a storm of negative reactions and accusations of sexism.

As a result, he was fined by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) as well as his current club, Chivas, for these comments.