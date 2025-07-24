Chicharito finds himself at the center of a scandal over sexist remarks. What punishment did he receive?

37-year-old footballer Javier "Chicharito" Hernández has recently found himself embroiled in a major scandal following his statements about gender roles. Now, the official response has arrived.

Details: The striker recently questioned—if a woman seeks a male breadwinner but considers housework to be a sign of patriarchal oppression, then, in his view, that's quite intriguing.

These comments didn't go unnoticed. The Mexican Football Federation fined the player and warned of potentially harsher sanctions should he repeat such remarks. His club also imposed internal disciplinary measures.

Moreover, his sponsor Puma released an official statement condemning the comments. Even Mexico's president weighed in, acknowledging Chicharito as an outstanding footballer but insisting he still has much to learn.

Reminder: Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández’s second stint at Chivas has become a prime example of how a comeback can go awry. Since the start of 2024, the 37-year-old striker has suffered 10 different injuries.