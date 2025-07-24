RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Chicharito finds himself at the center of a scandal over sexist remarks. What punishment did he receive?

Chicharito finds himself at the center of a scandal over sexist remarks. What punishment did he receive?

A challenging situation for the Mexican striker.
Football news Today, 02:09
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chicharito finds himself at the center of a scandal over sexist remarks. What punishment did he receive? Getty

37-year-old footballer Javier "Chicharito" Hernández has recently found himself embroiled in a major scandal following his statements about gender roles. Now, the official response has arrived.

Details: The striker recently questioned—if a woman seeks a male breadwinner but considers housework to be a sign of patriarchal oppression, then, in his view, that's quite intriguing.

These comments didn't go unnoticed. The Mexican Football Federation fined the player and warned of potentially harsher sanctions should he repeat such remarks. His club also imposed internal disciplinary measures.

Moreover, his sponsor Puma released an official statement condemning the comments. Even Mexico's president weighed in, acknowledging Chicharito as an outstanding footballer but insisting he still has much to learn.

Reminder: Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández’s second stint at Chivas has become a prime example of how a comeback can go awry. Since the start of 2024, the 37-year-old striker has suffered 10 different injuries.

Related teams and leagues
CD Guadalajara CD Guadalajara Schedule CD Guadalajara News CD Guadalajara Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana - : - Zimbru Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Araz PFK - : - Aris Thessaloniki FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Aris Thessaloniki FC
-
12:00
Arda Kardzhali - : - HJK Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
-
HJK
-
12:00
St Joseph's - : - Shamrock Rovers Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
-
Shamrock Rovers
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - Puskas FC Academy Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
Puskas FC Academy
-
12:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Valur
-
12:00
Ararat Armenia - : - Universitatea Cluj Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
-
Universitatea Cluj
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Gyori ETO Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Gyori ETO
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:11 Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new kit with animated twist Football news Today, 03:10 Barcelona comments on the cancellation of the friendly match with Vissel Kobe Football news Today, 02:35 "Better call Saúl": Flamengo unveil Ñíguez in creative fashion Football news Today, 02:09 Chicharito finds himself at the center of a scandal over sexist remarks. What punishment did he receive? Football news Today, 01:42 Multiple clubs show interest in Ribeiro – how are Mamelodi Sundowns and the player responding? Football news Today, 01:19 Neymar couldn't help. Santos lose their second match in a row Football news Today, 00:00 River Considers Move for Vélez Prospect Maximiliano Porcel After Disciplinary Setback Football news Yesterday, 23:45 No Exit for Romero or Rojo as Boca Freezes Out Former Stars Football news Yesterday, 22:46 Boca Eliminated From Copa Argentina After Defeat to Atlético Tucumán Football news Yesterday, 22:45 River Signs Juan Portillo and Wraps Up Summer Transfer Business
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cadiz vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Guinea vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025 Football Today Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football Today Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football Today Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores