Chicharito’s Troubled Return: 10 Injuries in 18 Months with Chivas

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s second stint at Chivas has turned into a cautionary tale. According to Mediotiempo, the 37-year-old striker has suffered 10 separate injuries since rejoining the Guadalajara side in early 2024 — a streak that has severely limited his contributions and kept him sidelined at the start of the Apertura 2025.

His latest setback, a calf strain suffered during warm-ups before facing León, is just the latest chapter in a list that includes ankle sprains, muscular tears, and even a nasal fracture. Out of 67 matches played by Chivas since his return, Chicharito has only featured in 34, scoring three goals across Liga MX and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Far from the dominant figure who once led Mexico’s national team and starred in Europe, Hernández has struggled to find rhythm or fitness. Early in his return, he missed the preseason due to a personal surgery and later took a knock in a friendly against Atlante that sidelined him for five games.

His homecoming was meant to inspire nostalgia and success. Instead, it’s become a frustrating saga of absences and physical setbacks. While his legacy remains intact, his current form has failed to live up to expectations — a harsh reminder of how time and injury can eclipse even the brightest of careers.

