Erling Haaland visited the Etihad, supporting Man City in the match against Aston Villa

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is currently sidelined due to injury, but he made it a point to support his teammates in spirit. The footballer visited the Etihad during the Citizens' match against Aston Villa and shared a corresponding photo on his Instagram page.

Erling posted a picture in casual attire and added a geotag indicating he was at the Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian also captioned the photo with the words "Come on, City!", emphasizing his support for the team.

It's worth noting that Manchester City managed to accomplish their task without Haaland's participation, defeating Aston Villa 2-1. However, this victory didn't come easily for the Citizens, as the decisive goal was scored in added time. Mateus Nunes was the scorer, assisted by Jeremy Doku.

Thanks to this victory, City climbed into the top three, although Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are yet to play their matches and could overtake Manchester City with wins. Chelsea is also close behind. Thus, the battle for a Champions League spot for next season is still ongoing.