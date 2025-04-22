Favorite opponent: Rashford scored his sixth goal against Manchester City

Today, Manchester City is playing at home against Aston Villa in the 34th round of the Premier League, and during the first half, they conceded to a player they don't enjoy facing.

Details: In the 18th minute, Marcus Rashford scored from the penalty spot, playing for Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United.

For the "Red Devils" graduate, this goal marked his sixth in matches against Manchester City. Throughout his career, he has scored more goals only against one team – Leicester (8 goals).

Moreover, Rashford has scored four out of his six goals at the Etihad Stadium. Only two players in history have scored more goals against Manchester City at this stadium – Wayne Rooney (6 goals) and Jamie Vardy (5 goals).

Reminder: It was previously reported that Manchester United is proposing a swap of Marcus Rashford for Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa.