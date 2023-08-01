RU RU
Main News "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League

"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League

Football news Today, 15:34
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round, Ukrainian club "Dnipro-1" played a 2-2 draw against Greek club "Panathinaikos" in Athens, Greece, at the "Apostolos Nikolaidis" stadium. However, based on the aggregate score of the two matches, the Greek club advanced to the 3rd qualifying round, having won the first leg 3-1.

On the 15th minute, Andraž Šporar opened the scoring for Panathinaikos. In the middle of the first half, Artem Dovbyk equalized for the Ukrainian club. In the 54th minute, Eduard Sobol put Dnipro-1 ahead. In the middle of the second half, Šporar scored again to level the score. In the 75th minute, Dnipro-1 was reduced to ten men due to the sending off of Volodymyr Tanchyk.

In the 3rd round of the qualifying phase, Panathinaikos will face the French club "Marseille."

Panathinaikos (Greece) 2 - 2 Dnipro-1 (Ukraine) - First leg: 3-1
Goals: Šporar, 15 - 1:0; Dovbyk, 23 - 1:1; Sobol, 54 - 1:2; Šporar, 69 - 2:2

Panathinaikos: Brignoli, Koutris, Magnússon, Edvaj, Juankar, Rubén Pardo, Juričić (Kleinheisler, 79), Villena (Chokaï, 66), Bernard (Verbič, 90), Šporar (Ioannidis, 79), Palacios (Mancini, 46).

Dnipro-1: Volynets (Kinaraykin, 36), Adamyuk, Sobol (Svatok, 57), Kaplienko (Kohut, 69), Myroshnichenko, Babenko, Pikhalyonok (Hutsuliak, 69), Blanco, Rubchynskyi (Tanchyk, 69), Pasich, Dovbyk.

Yellow cards: Blanco (20), Kucher (41), Rubchynskyi (43), Palacios (45), Pikhalyonok (55), Kohut (87).

Red card: Tanchyk (75).

