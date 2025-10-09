Details revealed about new Manchester United investors. UAE group wants to acquire the club.

Talks begin over purchase of club shares

The ownership of Manchester United may soon change hands.

Details: According to talkSPORT, a group of investors from the United Arab Emirates has shown serious interest in purchasing a stake in the club.

The rumors were sparked by a cryptic message posted by Saudi royal court adviser Turki Al-Sheikh.

The official wrote on X:

“Best news of the day – Manchester United is at an advanced stage of closing a deal with a new investor. Hopefully, they will be better than the previous owners.”