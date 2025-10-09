Details revealed about new Manchester United investors. UAE group wants to acquire the club.
Talks begin over purchase of club shares
Football news Today, 13:01Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1968922000522453349
The ownership of Manchester United may soon change hands.
Details: According to talkSPORT, a group of investors from the United Arab Emirates has shown serious interest in purchasing a stake in the club.
The rumors were sparked by a cryptic message posted by Saudi royal court adviser Turki Al-Sheikh.
The official wrote on X:
“Best news of the day – Manchester United is at an advanced stage of closing a deal with a new investor. Hopefully, they will be better than the previous owners.”