ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Details revealed about new Manchester United investors. UAE group wants to acquire the club.

Details revealed about new Manchester United investors. UAE group wants to acquire the club.

Talks begin over purchase of club shares
Football news Today, 13:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Details revealed about new Manchester United investors. UAE group wants to acquire the club. https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1968922000522453349

The ownership of Manchester United may soon change hands.

Details: According to talkSPORT, a group of investors from the United Arab Emirates has shown serious interest in purchasing a stake in the club.

The rumors were sparked by a cryptic message posted by Saudi royal court adviser Turki Al-Sheikh.

The official wrote on X:

“Best news of the day – Manchester United is at an advanced stage of closing a deal with a new investor. Hopefully, they will be better than the previous owners.”

However, according to talkSPORT, it is investors from the United Arab Emirates, not Saudi Arabia as previously speculated after the official's post, who are actually interested in acquiring the Red Devils.

It is also reported that Al-Sheikh’s statement caught Manchester United by surprise; club representatives did not expect such information to be made public. Nevertheless, negotiations with UAE investors are indeed underway and could move to an advanced stage in the coming months.

Reminder: Trabzonspor wants to sign Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana on a permanent deal.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
RIP. Former Manchester United footballer Jimmy Nicholson has died Football news Today, 13:29 RIP. Former Manchester United footballer Jimmy Nicholson has died
Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh Hints at Potential Change of Manchester United Ownership Football news Today, 07:34 Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh Hints at Potential Change of Manchester United Ownership
Onana impresses! Trabzonspor wants to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal Transfer news Yesterday, 16:49 Onana impresses! Trabzonspor wants to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal
Maguire stays! Defender close to extending contract with Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 14:46 Maguire stays! Defender close to extending contract with Manchester United
Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 14:29 Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United
Ratcliffe has no intention of sacking Amorim, even if the Glazers demand it Football news Yesterday, 13:00 Ratcliffe has no intention of sacking Amorim, even if the Glazers demand it
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores