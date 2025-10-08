Onana impresses! Trabzonspor wants to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal

Onana could stay in Turkey

Trabzonspor has already informed Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana of their intention to sign him on a permanent deal next summer.

Details: According to The Sun, the Trabzonspor management is eager to keep André Onana in the squad long-term, viewing him as a key player for the club's future. He is currently playing for the Turkish side on loan, but the deal does not include a purchase option.

Negotiations between the clubs are expected to start closer to the end of the season, when both the team's and Onana's performances become clearer.

So far, the Cameroonian has featured in four matches for the Turkish side, keeping one clean sheet and registering an assist in the clash against Gaziantep.

