Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025

Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction Photo: https://www.flashscore.fi/ Author - OSVALDO VILLAROEL
Paraguay U20 Paraguay U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 1/8) Today, 19:00
- : -
International,
Norway U20 Norway U20
Tournament grid
On October 9, Paraguay U20 and Norway U20 will face off in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here’s my prediction for this highly anticipated clash.

Paraguay U20

Paraguay’s youth squad kicked off their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Panama. Their second match ended in a goalless draw against South Korea. The battle for top spot in the group came down to the match against Ukraine, where the Paraguayans narrowly lost 1-2, finishing second in the group—edging out South Korea only on tiebreakers.

Landing second in the group turned out to be somewhat fortunate, as the group winner had to face Spain, while Paraguay get a more favorable matchup against Norway. Their chances of reaching the quarterfinals look solid, especially with the local fans likely to back the South Americans heavily.

Norway U20

Norway’s youngsters opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Nigeria, scoring the only goal of the match early on from the penalty spot. Nigeria dominated possession but couldn’t find the net. In the second round, Norway played out a 0-0 draw with Colombia, where the opposition looked sharper and Norway failed to create any real threat in attack.

Norway were slight favorites heading into their third group match against Saudi Arabia but could only manage a 1-1 draw. In that final game, the Norwegians squandered a golden chance for victory, missing a penalty in the 73rd minute.

Match facts

  • Norway conceded just one goal in the group stage.

  • Both teams are winless in their last two matches.

  • Here are the odds for this match: Home win – 2.5, Draw – 3.25, Away win – 2.8.

Prediction

Bookmakers have chosen not to name a clear favorite in this matchup, giving both teams similar odds of advancing. I expect a tight contest with few clear-cut chances. A single goal or a referee’s decision could prove decisive. Betting on under 2.5 goals looks like a smart move here.

