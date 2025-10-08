ES ES FR FR
Maguire stays! Defender close to extending contract with Manchester United

Another season in Manchester
Football news Today, 14:46
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Maguire's current deal with the club expires in less than eight months, and preliminary talks are already underway with the player's representatives.

Details: According to TalkSport, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is negotiating a contract extension with the club. The Red Devils' management is determined to keep the experienced player in the squad and is already discussing the terms of a new agreement.

In January, the Red Devils triggered a one-year extension in Maguire's contract at the request of head coach Ruben Amorim. Despite a 25% pay cut after failing to qualify for the Champions League, Maguire is still earning around £140,000 a week and could remain on similar terms.

If the club manages to reach an agreement with the defender's agents, Harry will stay in Manchester for at least another season.

This season, Maguire has featured in seven matches across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Reminder: Joshua Zirkzee wants to leave Manchester United as soon as possible.

