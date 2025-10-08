ES ES FR FR
Disappointment! Joshua Zirkzee wants to leave Manchester United as soon as possible

The young forward is unhappy with the current situation.
Football news Today, 02:37
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The winter transfer window could prove pivotal for the Dutchman.

Details: According to the DailyMail, 24-year-old Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has expressed his desire to leave Manchester during the winter transfer window.

The main issue is that Zirkzee is extremely dissatisfied with the amount of playing time he receives at the club. He has been left on the bench in four of the last seven matches and believes this situation severely undermines his chances of earning a Netherlands national team call-up for the 2026 World Cup.

Zirkzee joined Manchester United last summer from Bologna for €43 million. Last season, he featured in 49 matches for United, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists, but this season his numbers have plummeted dramatically.

His current contract with United runs until 2029, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €30 million.

