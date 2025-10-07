Prediction on game Win Niger Odds: 2 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the ninth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Niger will host Congo. The match is set for Wednesday, October 8, with kickoff at 21:00 CET. Here’s my take on the game and a suggested bet.

Niger vs Congo: Match Preview

Both teams have already lost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Niger are just one point behind second place, but the problem lies in the overall ranking of the second-placed teams — Tanzania currently sit at the bottom of that list. The Tanzanians also hold second place in Group E, five points ahead of Niger. Even if Niger win both of their remaining matches, they would reach 15 points, which might not be enough, as their direct rivals would also need to drop points — and they, too, still have two games left to play.

Congo’s situation is even worse — their chances are completely gone. The team drew their previous match but suffered two technical defeats in their last three, along with two earlier losses. As a result, Congo have just one point after six rounds, sitting fifth and last in the group (Eritrea have withdrawn from the competition). Their goal difference stands at 3–20, leaving them with absolutely no hope of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Congo have been handed technical defeats in three of their six World Cup qualifying matches.

Niger have won just one of their last eight games.

In their previous encounter, Niger were awarded a 3–0 technical victory over Congo.

Probable Lineups

Niger: Tanja, Djibo, Umaru, Kassali, Abdurahman, Djingarey, Assan, Mudu, Jules, Gumi, Nohu

Congo: Samba, Itoua, Muanza, Peya, Atipo, Ossebi, Nongo, Elenga, Mankou, Houm, Anzuono

Prediction

Playing at home, Niger should be considered the favorite in this matchup, and I expect them to win. My bet recommendation: a victory for Niger.