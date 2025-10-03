RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle for Ukrainian Brentford talent

Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle for Ukrainian Brentford talent

Scouts were impressed by the young Ukrainian's performance.
Football news Today, 02:54
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Yehor Yarmolyuk of Brentford during the Premier League match Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The transfer could materialize as early as this winter.

Details: According to The DailyBriefing, 21-year-old Ukrainian midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk from Brentford has emerged as a prime target for both Manchester United and Tottenham.

Reports indicate that scouts from both clubs have been closely monitoring Yarmolyuk's recent performances and have come away with a highly favorable impression.

As for Tottenham, Yarmolyuk's potential move is of particular interest to Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, who is a big admirer of the midfielder's game.

Yehor Yarmolyuk joined Brentford from Ukrainian side Dnipro-1 in 2023 for €1.5 million.

Last season, Yarmolyuk featured in 35 matches for Brentford, though he did not contribute with goals or assists.

He is under contract with the club until 2031, and Transfermarkt currently values him at €15 million.

Reminder: Thomas Frank gathers his crew. Tottenham plans to sign Nathan Collins this winter

Related teams and leagues
Brentford Brentford Schedule Brentford News Brentford Transfers
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 12:35 Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season
Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 05:40 Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United
Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent Football news Yesterday, 02:22 Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent
Nathan Collins of Brentford and Thomas Frank Football news 01 oct 2025, 02:55 Thomas Frank gathers his crew. Tottenham plans to sign Nathan Collins this winter
Antony Slams United Experience, Embraces Betis and Pellegrini’s Leadership Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:35 Antony Slams United Experience, Embraces Betis and Pellegrini’s Leadership
Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis Football news 30 sep 2025, 12:01 Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores