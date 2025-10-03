Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle for Ukrainian Brentford talent

Scouts were impressed by the young Ukrainian's performance.

The transfer could materialize as early as this winter.

Details: According to The DailyBriefing, 21-year-old Ukrainian midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk from Brentford has emerged as a prime target for both Manchester United and Tottenham.

Reports indicate that scouts from both clubs have been closely monitoring Yarmolyuk's recent performances and have come away with a highly favorable impression.

As for Tottenham, Yarmolyuk's potential move is of particular interest to Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, who is a big admirer of the midfielder's game.

Yehor Yarmolyuk joined Brentford from Ukrainian side Dnipro-1 in 2023 for €1.5 million.

Last season, Yarmolyuk featured in 35 matches for Brentford, though he did not contribute with goals or assists.

He is under contract with the club until 2031, and Transfermarkt currently values him at €15 million.

🚨 Manchester United have added Brentford and Ukraine defensive midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk to their list of transfer targets after sending scouts to watch him this season.



Both Man Utd and Tottenham are really keen on the highly-rated 21-year-old, with former boss Thomas Frank a… pic.twitter.com/ktFqfUeCxA — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 3, 2025

