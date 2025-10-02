RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Ukraine U20 Ukraine U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 3) 03 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
International,
Paraguay U20 Paraguay U20
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 2.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the second round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup group stage will take place on Friday at the “Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos” stadium in Santiago, where Ukraine will face Paraguay. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong odds of success.

Match preview

The Ukrainians kicked off the tournament confidently — a win over South Korea (2-1) and a draw with Panama (1-1) put the team at the top of the group. The squad demonstrates a solid blend of attacking play and organized defense, though keeping a clean sheet has proven elusive. Fittingly, Ukraine previously claimed the U20 world title (back in 2019), and now the team is once again confirming its reputation as a strong European side.

The key figure has been Sinchuk, already with two goals to his name. Meanwhile, the coaching staff actively utilizes the flanks, where Yaroslavovych and Onebuchi provide plenty of creativity. The team looks well-drilled and responds effectively to changes in the game scenario, a crucial quality in matches where the stakes are high.

“Albirroja” also remain unbeaten: a hard-fought win over Panama (3-2) and a goalless draw with South Korea. The team plays pragmatically, focusing on defensive reliability and swift counterattacks. This approach has paid off, keeping Paraguay level with Ukraine in the group standings.

Paraguay’s discipline is particularly noteworthy: in key moments, they maintain their composure and rarely make costly errors. In attack, González and Maidana have already made their mark in the group stage. Paraguay are traditionally strong at youth tournaments and have a wealth of experience in advancing from the group stage.

Probable lineups

  • Ukraine (U20): Krapivtsov, Husiev, Melnychenko, Nikola, Onebuchi, Yaroslavovych, Budko, Krevsun, Sinchuk, Pishchur, Derkach
  • Paraguay (U20): Insfrán, Cáceres, Otazu, Maidana, Quintana, Baruja, González, Guinasu, Miño, Villalba, Fernández

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ukraine are unbeaten at the 2025 U-20 World Cup, scoring in both matches so far.
  • Paraguay have drawn 4 of their last 5 official matches.
  • Both teams have 4 points and an identical goal difference (+1).

Prediction

Both sides come into the match in similar form and with identical records. A draw would suit both Ukraine and Paraguay, as it guarantees a spot in the playoffs for each. Given the cautious approach of both teams and the tournament context, the most likely outcome is a draw.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores