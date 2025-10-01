RU RU ES ES FR FR
Hoffenheim vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Bundesliga Germany (Round 6) 03 oct 2025, 14:30
- : -
Germany, Sinsheim, PreZero Arena
FC Koln FC Koln
One of the fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 6 will take place on Friday at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, where local side Hoffenheim will host Köln. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash, offering good value for a successful wager.

Match preview

Hoffenheim are still searching for stability in the Bundesliga. Ilzer's team have been slipping up far too often, and a run of eight games without a win in their last ten outings highlights the current problems. Nevertheless, the draw against Freiburg showed that the defense can play with more composure, which is a positive sign for the squad. At home, Hoffenheim score regularly, but their defensive frailties are glaring, making every home fixture a nerve-racking affair.

The main hope for the hosts is their attacking line led by Kramaric, who can take charge even in times of crisis. The support from the PreZero stands could also be a crucial factor: despite poor home stats, the fans demand aggressive football. If the team manages to find a balance between attack and defense, Hoffenheim will have a genuine chance to end their negative streak.

Köln, after a lively start to the season, have hit a prolonged slump, and the defeat to Stuttgart only underscored their issues. Three games without a win is a worrying sign, especially considering they've conceded two or more goals in each of those matches. However, their attacking line remains consistent, and a run of seven consecutive scoring games in the Bundesliga makes Köln a dangerous opponent.

On the road, the situation remains difficult: just one win in their last 13 away matches shows how tough they find playing away from home. Still, it’s worth noting that the club rarely leaves the pitch without a goal – they consistently create chances, even against stronger sides. If they can shore up their defense, Köln could hope for at least a point in Sinsheim.

Probable lineups

  • Hoffenheim: Baumann, Bernardo, Chaves, Granach, Coufal, Toure, Burger, Avdullahu, Prass, Kramaric, Asllani.
  • Köln: Schwäbe, Schmid, Hübers, Martel, Sebulonsen, Johannesson, Kraus, Maina, Kaminski, Ache, Tillmann.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Hoffenheim have conceded in 39 consecutive Bundesliga home matches, with just one exception.
  • Köln have failed to win in 12 of their last 13 Bundesliga away games.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 8 head-to-heads in Sinsheim.

Prediction

Both sides are far from their best form but each boasts enough attacking power to produce an open game. Hoffenheim almost always score at home but are consistently error-prone at the back. Köln also find their chances even on the road but are equally leaky defensively. Therefore, the most logical option for this encounter is to back a high-scoring match with goals from both sides and a total above the average.

