Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh Hints at Potential Change of Manchester United Ownership

Could Major Changes Be Coming?
Football news Today, 07:34
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Sir Jim Ratcliffe only recently became one of Manchester United’s owners, yet new hints suggest another possible shift in ownership.

Details: The information came from Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh, who posted on his account on X (formerly Twitter) that he hopes the next owners of the Red Devils will be better than the current ones.

Quote: “The most delightful news I’ve heard today is that Manchester United are now at an advanced stage of finalizing a deal to sell the club to a new investor... I hope he will be better than the previous owners,” the message read.

Recently, reports surfaced that the Saudi billionaire had explored the possibility of acquiring a Championship club, with Millwall and Southampton mentioned as potential options. However, Turki Al-Sheikh later denied those claims.

Reminder: Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was recently asked about the possibility of replacing the team’s head coach.

