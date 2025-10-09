Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh Hints at Potential Change of Manchester United Ownership
Sir Jim Ratcliffe only recently became one of Manchester United’s owners, yet new hints suggest another possible shift in ownership.
Details: The information came from Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh, who posted on his account on X (formerly Twitter) that he hopes the next owners of the Red Devils will be better than the current ones.
Quote: “The most delightful news I’ve heard today is that Manchester United are now at an advanced stage of finalizing a deal to sell the club to a new investor... I hope he will be better than the previous owners,” the message read.
Recently, reports surfaced that the Saudi billionaire had explored the possibility of acquiring a Championship club, with Millwall and Southampton mentioned as potential options. However, Turki Al-Sheikh later denied those claims.
Reminder: Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was recently asked about the possibility of replacing the team’s head coach.