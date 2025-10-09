Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh Hints at Potential Change of Manchester United Ownership

Could Major Changes Be Coming?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe only recently became one of Manchester United’s owners, yet new hints suggest another possible shift in ownership.

Details: The information came from Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh, who posted on his account on X (formerly Twitter) that he hopes the next owners of the Red Devils will be better than the current ones.

Quote: “The most delightful news I’ve heard today is that Manchester United are now at an advanced stage of finalizing a deal to sell the club to a new investor... I hope he will be better than the previous owners,” the message read.

اسعد خبر سمعته اليوم ان مانشستر يونايتد الان في مرحله متقدمه من اتمام صفقة بيعه لمستثمر جديد ... يارب يكون احسن من الملاك السابقين🤷🏻‍♂️🙏🏻 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 8, 2025

Recently, reports surfaced that the Saudi billionaire had explored the possibility of acquiring a Championship club, with Millwall and Southampton mentioned as potential options. However, Turki Al-Sheikh later denied those claims.

Reminder: Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was recently asked about the possibility of replacing the team’s head coach.