Ratcliffe has no intention of sacking Amorim, even if the Glazers demand it

The new owner believes in his manager.

Manchester United appointed Rúben Amorim as head coach last year, but so far he has been unable to improve the team’s results. Once again, there is talk of a managerial change, and Jim Ratcliffe has addressed the situation.

Details: In an interview with The Business Podcast, the Manchester United owner was asked about the possibility of replacing the head coach. Ratcliffe stated that he has no plans to do so, even if the other owners — the Glazers — request it.

Ratcliffe also assessed Rúben Amorim’s performance over the past season and year as a whole. According to him, Amorim needs time to prove that he is a top-class manager.

Quote: “Amorim didn’t have the best season. Rúben needs three years to show that he’s a great coach. That’s the perspective I’d take. You can’t run a club like United by reacting impulsively to the media, which announces something new every week,” Ratcliffe commented.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag, and last season United finished 15th in the league — the club’s worst-ever result in Premier League history — and lost the Europa League final.

