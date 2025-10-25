Decisive match. Xabi Alonso could be sacked if Real suffer a heavy defeat to Barcelona

A heavy loss could deal a serious blow to the Madrid head coach

On the eve of the Matchday 10 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona, sensational news has emerged from Spain regarding the head coach of Los Blancos.

Details: According to ElDesmarque, the future of Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso could be in jeopardy if his side suffers a crushing defeat to the Catalans.

🚨😳 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: If Barcelona beat Real Madrid tomorrow by a huge margin, Xabi Alonso will be sacked.



The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place tomorrow as part of La Liga’s 10th round. Kickoff is set for 16:15 Central European Time.

Reminder: Real Madrid fans are planning a protest against Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu.